YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The head-shaving charity returned to Youngstown today.

Penguin City Brewing hosted the event. Poland Sport Clips stylists shaved the heads of generous volunteers. All the money raised is donated to St. Baldrick’s Foundation.

St. Baldrick’s Foundation is a non-profit organization with the aim to raise funds to help find cures for childhood cancer.

“It’s really great that people are raising money for the awareness, and its fun just to get out there and show our business and help support people and what they want to do,” said Roni Hamerik with Poland Sport Clips.

St. Baldrick’s is the number one funder of childhood cancer research grants.