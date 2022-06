CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) — People got to experience life as a Viking on Saturday at the Trumbull County Fairgrounds.

It was day two of three of the Ohio Viking Festival.

Some of the activities included various competitions, musical entertainment, a fire eater and workshops on making mead and painting a shield.

The last day is Sunday and it runs from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Tim Renninger contributed to this report.