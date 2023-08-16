YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Red Cross is helping an East-Side Youngstown family after a fire forced them out of their home Wednesday afternoon.

The Youngstown Fire Department was called to the 3300 block of Castalia Avenue shortly before 1 p.m. Firefighters believe the fire started in a wall of a back bedroom and spread to a nearby kitchen.

Homeowners said they returned home and saw smoke in the back of the house and called 911.

Everyone in the house, as well as four dogs, made it outside. No injuries were reported.