Close up of gaming slot machines in casino (Adobe Stock)

(WKBN) – Seven adults have been banned from all Pennsylvania casinos for leaving children unattended.

Six incidents caught the Gaming Control Board’s attention, including one at Pittsburgh’s Rivers Casino. That’s where a man left two children, ages 5 and 7, in the parking garage for nine minutes While he gambled in the sportsbook.

The other four incidents involved children as young as 14 months and up to 11 years old. In one case, a child was left alone for 28 minutes.

The adults will also face criminal prosecution.