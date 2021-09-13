People and pets removed from house in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Humane agents removed several animals from a house in Youngstown Monday, and the people living there had to leave as well.

Nineteen animals are in custody: 13 cats and six dogs were removed from a home on South Avenue. Two service dogs were released to responsible adults. Officials say all were in bad shape and three are likely to require surgery.

Humane agents were alerted to the situation while another situation was being investigated at the home.

The people living there had to leave because they cannot safely stay, according to authorities.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.