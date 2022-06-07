YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Everyone is feeling the pinch at the pump, gas prices have been over 5-dollars a gallon most places in Ohio and Pennsylvania for 24-hours now.

Drivers are not happy about it.

The Morgan Oil station in Poland Township is drawing quite a lot of business from neighboring Pennsylvania because gas is still $4.79 a gallon.

Gas prices have now jumped in the Youngstown area over the $5 dollar mark.

