Pennsylvania Turnpike toll prices to increase starting this weekend

(WYTV) – People who use the Pennsylvania Turnpike will be paying more to use the road starting this Sunday.
Tolls will go up 6% for E-ZPass users.
Those who use toll-by-plate will see an additional 45% increase at the following exits:
- Beaver Valley Expressway (I-376)
- Delaware River Bridge (New Jersey border)
- Gateway Toll Plaza (Ohio border)
- Greensburg Bypass (PA Turnpike 66)
- Keyser Avenue and Clarks Summit Tolls (I-476/Northeastern Extension)
- Findlay Connector (PA Turnpike 576/Southern Beltway)
Toll-by-plate customers can reduce the increase by 15% each month if they create an autopay account with a new smartphone app called “PA Toll Pay.” It will be available this Saturday.
Last March, Pennsylvania eliminated toll collectors and went to an all-electronic pay system.