The PA House failed to override Gov. Wolf's veto of a bill that would have let restaurants reopen at half or full capacity in some cases

(WYTV) – In Pennsylvania, the restaurant capacity limit will stand for now.

Last week, Gov. Tom Wolf vetoed a bill that would have let restaurants reopen at half or full capacity in some circumstances.

On Tuesday, the House failed to override that veto.

Right now, the restaurant capacity limit remains at 25%.