MERCER, Pa. (WKBN) — Polls closed at 8 p.m. Tuesday for the Pennsylvania primary election, and the votes are in.

It was a light turnout day for polls across the area. Mercer County election director Thad Hall said it’s been a historically low Election Day, with polls seeing only a little over 20% of voters.

“Good election today — we haven’t had any issues in our polling places across the county. We have had relatively light turnout — that is something that we’re actually seeing statewide,” Hall said.

Candidates vied for open seats in Pennsylvania’s three appellate courts: the Superior Court, the Commonwealth Court and state Supreme Court.

In the local polls, voters cast their ballots for a variety of candidates, such as mayoral, city council, school board and others. Mercer County saw more than 100 races, though most residents only voted on a few.

Hall said the most action during this primary has been on the Republican side, with six Republican candidates looking to fill two spots on the November ballot for commissioner.

Of the several candidates running for Mercer County commissioner, voters chose Republicans Ann Coleman and Bill Finley Jr. Coleman has served as a member on various committees and boards in Western Pennsylvania. Finley has served as fire chief for the Mercer department.

“We have a different skillset, so we can work together,” Coleman said. “We’re going to make a great team.”

“I’m very thankful for all the hard work that everybody on the team put together,” Finley said. “We’re going to do some good things together for the county.”

Voters selected Republican Tim Callahan to serve as Mercer County sheriff. Callahan has served as deputy sheriff and retired as a trooper for the Pennsylvania State Police.

The following school districts elected school board members:

Commodore Perry

Farrell

Hermitage

Reynolds

Sharon

West Middlesex

Wilmington

There were also races for municipal offices, including the following:

Delaware Township supervisor

Farrell mayor

Grove City council

Hermitage City council

Pine Township supervisor (6- and 2-year terms)

Sharon City council

Shenango Township supervisor

The results of those races are available here.

These candidates will remain uncontested unless someone files as an independent candidate for the November election. Aug. 1 is the deadline to file as an independent for that election.

Voters in certain precincts have decided on non-partisan issues as well.

In Sugar Grove Township, voters have decided to allow the granting of liquor licenses at privately-owned golf courses.

In Salem Township, voters decided to permit licensed small games of chance in the township.

In Deer Creek Township, voters have decided to allow the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board to grant malt-brewed beverage dispenser licenses for consumption on premises where sold in the township.