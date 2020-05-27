Pennsylvania customers driving to Ohio for haircuts until state reopens salons

Lawrence County's salons will reopen Friday, but Mercer County's are still closed indefinitely

POLAND, Ohio (WYTV) – Hair salons and barbershops have reopened in Ohio but remain closed in Pennsylvania. So, stylists in Ohio are seeing people cross the border to get cuts and colors.

At the Poland Sport Clips Wednesday afternoon, Chad McCurdy of Cranberry and Tyler Braho of Edinburg traveled from Pennsylvania to Ohio to get a hair cut.

“Yeah, it was getting too long,” McCurdy said.

“Even though they’re supposed to open Friday, I just couldn’t wait to get it done,” Braho said.

“We absolutely are getting a ton of people from Pennsylvania,” said Cindy Camardo.

Camardo owns the Poland Sport Clips, which is just six miles from the border. Some of her clients are traveling from the New Castle area while others are even further.

“I would say we’ve probably gotten a good third of our clients that have come in over the last week and a half have been from Pennsylvania,” she said.

“We’ve had clients come all the way from the other side of Pittsburgh to come get their hair cut. They’re driving an hour and a half just to come in here,” said Ciella Pate, who works at Sport Clips.

A mile away, Special Touch Salon in Poland is also getting calls from Pennsylvania.

“We have, we have. We probably get at least three to four calls a day and we have some new girls building, so we’ve been able to get them in,” said Anne Holecko, who works at Special Touch Salon.

“The majority, the New Castle area. We did have a lady that drove in from Cranberry the other day, but mostly the New Castle area,” said Andrea Naples, who works at Special Touch Salon.

“Well, they know once Pennsylvania opens it’s going to be another month before they can get in there because we’re still three to four weeks out ourselves,” Holecko said.

Whether they’re from Ohio or Pennsylvania, when they’re done, they’re happy.

“Everybody has real long hair and they’re dying for their hair to be cut and styled,” Camardo said.