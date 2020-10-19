PennDOT urges safe driving during National Teen Driver Safety Week

The week is to raise awareness to the fact that vehicle crashes are the leading cause of death among 16 to 24-year-olds

(WYTV) – PennDOT is encouraging all teen drivers to know the rules of the road during National Teen Driver Safety Week.

The week is to raise awareness to the fact that vehicle crashes are the leading cause of death among 16 to 24-year-olds.

According to 2019 PennDOT data, there were 6,215 crashes involve a 16 or 17-year-old driver, resulting in 30 fatalities.

Some key contributors to crashes involving teen drivers in Pennsylvania include driver inexperience, driver distractions, driving too fast for conditions and improper or careless turning.

PennDOT provides resources to teens and guardians to combat these statistics via programming, educational classes and the website www.PennDOT.gov/safety.

Teens should always wear their seat belts, obey the speed limit and avoid distractions. While these tips will help keep them safe, teens and all drivers should also take safety precautions to keep others safe, especially around school buses and pedestrians this time of year.