PennDOT urges no unnecessary travel during storm

The agency is anticipating that restrictions on trucks and other vehicles will be imposed

HARRISBURG, Ohio (WYTV) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is warning drivers to not go out during the pending winter storm, and if you do have to travel to be very careful.

The agency is anticipating that restrictions on trucks and other vehicles will be imposed on certain roadways around the state.

Effective 3 p.m. on Thursday, December 24, vehicle restrictions will be implemented reflecting Level 1 of the commonwealth’s weather event vehicle restriction plan on the following roadways:

The entire length Interstate 90

Interstate 79 from Interstate 80 to Interstate 90

Effective 7 p.m.on Thursday, December 24, vehicle restrictions will be implemented reflecting Level 1 of the commonwealth’s weather event vehicle restriction plan on Interstate 376 westbound from Interstate 279 (Fort Pitt Tunnel) to Interstate 79.

Under Level 1 restrictions, the following vehicles are not permitted on affected roadways:

Tractors without trailers

Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, open trailers or tank trailers

Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded tandem trailers

Enclosed cargo delivery trucks that meet the definition of a CMV

Passenger vehicles (cars, SUV’s, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers

Recreational vehicles/motorhomes

School buses

Effective 4 p.m. on Thursday, December 24, vehicle restrictions reflecting Level 3 of the commonwealth’s weather event vehicle restriction plan will be implemented on the entire length of Interstate 90.

On roadways with Level 3 restrictions in place, no commercial vehicles are permitted EXCEPT loaded single trailers with chains or approved Alternate Traction Devices. Additionally, all school buses, commercial buses, motor coaches, motorcycles, RVs/motorhomes and passenger vehicles (cars, SUVs, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers are not permitted on affected roadways while restrictions are in place.

Speed limits would be restricted to 45 mph on these roadways for all vehicles while restrictions are in place, and commercial vehicles not affected by the restrictions must move to the right lane. Additional speed restrictions on other interstates could be added depending on changing conditions.

Weather conditions will be varied across the state, and PennDOT urges motorists to avoid travel if possible.

More headlines from WKBN.com: