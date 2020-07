The passing lane of I-80 eastbound is closed near the I-376 overpass

MERCER, Pa. (WYTV) – A construction project in Mercer County is impacting so many drivers that PennDOT is asking those who can to find another route.

That project is stalling traffic during morning and afternoon drive times.

Traffic congestion, speed reductions and stop-and-go travel can be expected leading up to the work zone, PennDOT officials said.