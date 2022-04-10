SHENANGO TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – Spring marks the start of construction season.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), along with Pennsylvania State Police and the Turnpike Commission, is reminding drivers that “work zones are a sign to slow down.”

In 2021, PennDOT reported more than 1,600 work-zone crashes, 15 of which resulted in fatalities.

PennDOT has introduced ways to reduce the number of accidents. This includes the Automated Work Zone Speed Enforcement program.

Speed isn’t the only thing drivers should be worrying about, however.

Lanes won’t always close for construction. To make sure everyone is safe, drivers should use the “move over and steer clear” rule.

“If there’s a vehicle that’s on the right berm and you could safely do so, get over into the passing lane or the left-hand lane,” said Joshua Black, of Pennsylvania State Police, Troop D.

The law also applies to anytime you see a driver stopped on the side of the road.

Officials are asking drivers to simply pay attention at all times when behind the wheel.

There is a place where you can pledge to “Go Orange.” By “Going Orange,” you promise to follow speed limits and put your phone down to save lives and avoid tickets.

You make your pledge on the Pennsylvania Turnpike’s website.

For more information on the Automated Work Zone Speed Enforcement program, including a list of projects where the units are deployed, visit workzonecameras.penndot.gov.