MERCER, Pa. (WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is looking for road workers, mechanics and dispatchers.

Several positions are open including transportation equipment operators, diesel and construction equipment mechanics, tradesmen helpers, and radio dispatchers.

You can see all the available positions online.

A job fair is scheduled to meet everyone who is interested. It’s running from noon to 5 p.m., Aug. 17 at the Mercer County Maintenance Facility, 215 Maple Street in Mercer, Pa.

Prospective applicants can learn about open positions at the job fair and district employees will be on hand to answer any questions and assist with the application process.

In some cases, on-the-spot interviews will be conducted and job offers made. Applicants should take an updated copy of their resume or employment history and two forms of ID.