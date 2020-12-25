PennDOT restricts speeds, vehicles on northwest Pa. interstates

(WYTV) – Due to the severity of the winter storm, PennDOT is temporarily restricting speeds and certain vehicles on interstates in the northwest region of Pennsylvania.

As of 7 p.m., Level 1 of the commonwealth’s weather event vehicle restriction plan was implemented on Interstate 376 westbound from Interstate 279 (Fort Pitt Tunnel) to Interstate 79.

As of 6 p.m., Level 1 of the commonwealth’s weather event vehicle restriction plan was implemented on Interstate 80 from the Ohio state border to Centre County.

Effective as of 3 p.m., Level 1 of the commonwealth’s weather event vehicle restriction plan was implemented on Interstate 79 from Interstate 80 to Interstate 90.

Under Level 1 restrictions, the following vehicles are not permitted on affected roadways:

Tractors without trailers

Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, open trailers or tank trailers

Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded tandem trailers

Enclosed cargo delivery trucks that meet the definition of a CMV

Passenger vehicles (cars, SUV’s, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers

Recreational vehicles/motorhomes

School buses, commercial buses and motor coaches

Motocycles

Effective as of 4 p.m., vehicle restrictions reflecting Level 3 of the commonwealth’s weather event vehicle restriction plan were implemented on the entire length of Interstate 90.

On roadways with Level 3 restrictions in place, no commercial vehicles are permitted except loaded single trailers with chains or approved Alternate Traction Devices.

All school buses, commercial buses, motor coaches, motorcycles, RVs/motorhomes and passenger vehicles (cars, SUVs, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers are not permitted on affected roadways while restrictions are in place.

Speed limits are restricted to 45 mph on all of these roadways for all vehicles while restrictions are in place, and commercial vehicles not affected by the restrictions must move to the right lane.

Additional speed restrictions on other interstates could be added depending on changing conditions.

In anticipation of winter storm conditions, PennDOT advises motorists to avoid all unnecessary travel during the storm and are anticipating that restrictions on trucks and other vehicles will be imposed on certain roadways around the state and will remain in place until conditions warrant their removal.

Restrictions will be communicated via variable message boards, the 511PA traveler information website at www.511PA.com and smartphone apps.

While PennDOT crews are treating roadways, the department’s primary goal is to keep roads passable, not completely free of ice and snow. PennDOT will continue to treat roadways throughout the storm until precipitation stops and roads are clear.