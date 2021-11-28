PennDOT restores speeds on I-80

(WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) temporarily reduced the speed limit on Interstate 80 in Mercer and Venango counties on Sunday.

Drivers saw speeds reduced to 45 mph from the Ohio state line to the Clarion County line. Speeds were reduced at approximately 6 p.m. and restored around 7:30 p.m.

PennDOT said the reason for the speed reduction was winter weather. The speed was also reduced Friday due to winter weather but restored later that day.

For more information on PennDOT’s winter preparations, visit its website.