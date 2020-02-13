Closings and delays
There are currently 6 active closings. Click for more details.

PennDOT reduces speed limit along I80 eastbound; crash closes some lanes

Local News

Speeds are reduced to 45 mph in some areas

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WYTV) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is closing some roadways because of a crash and reducing speed limits due to the winter weather.

Interstate 80 eastbound is closed from Exit 24 (Route 173, Grove City/Sandy Lake) to Exit 29 (Route 8, Barkeyville/Franklin) because of a tractor-trailer crash.

On Interstate 79, speeds are reduced to 45 mph starting in Erie County, going onto the I-80 interchange in Mercer County.

Those speeds are also the same on I-80 from the Ohio state line to Exit 97 (Route 219, DuBois/Brockway) in Clearfield County.

Commercial vehicles are being told to use the right lane only.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mel Robbins Main Area Middle

Trending on WYTV.com