PennDOT: REAL ID Act goes into effect October 2020

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WYTV) – PennDOT wants to remind residents in the state that the REAL ID Act will go into effect next October.

Under the act, you will need to provide a form of federally-accepted identification in order to board a commercial flight or enter secure federal buildings.

These forms of identification include a Pennsylvania REAL ID driver’s license or ID card, a U.S. Passport or a military ID.

According to PennDOT, over 400,000 customers in Pennsylvania have already acquired a REAL ID. They expect 1.3 million customers to get one by the deadline, October 1, 2020.

Before issuing a REAL ID, PennDOT will need to verify proof of identity, social security number, current Pennsylvania address and legal name changes. For more information, visit PennDOT’s checklist.

These documents can be brought to any PennDOT driver’s license center. After paying the one-time $30 fee, residents will receive the REAL ID within 15 business days.

Residents can also order the REAL ID online if they are pre-registered.