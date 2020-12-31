PennDOT putting travel restrictions in place for Friday’s storm

Speed limits will be kept to 45 mph on these roads

(WYTV) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is warning of potentially dangerous roads Friday due to a storm.

It’s putting restrictions in place as a precaution.

Effective 10 a.m. Friday, vehicle restrictions will be implemented reflecting Level 3 of the commonwealth’s weather event vehicle restriction plan on the entire length of Interstate 99 in both directions.

Effective noon Friday, vehicle restrictions will be implemented reflecting Level 1 of the commonwealth’s weather event vehicle restriction plan on I-80 from I-79 to I-99.

Also at noon, vehicle restrictions will be implemented reflecting Level 3 of the commonwealth’s weather event vehicle restriction plan on I-80 from I-99 to the New Jersey border.

Effective 2 p.m. Friday, vehicle restrictions reflecting Level 4 of the commonwealth’s weather event vehicle restriction plan will be implemented on the following roadways:

I-81 north of I-80 in both directions;

The entire length of I-84 in both directions; and

The entire length of I-380 in both directions.

On roadways with Level 1 restrictions in place (I-80 from I-79 to I-99), the following vehicles are not permitted on affected roadways:

Tractors without trailers;

Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, open trailers or tank trailers;

Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded tandem trailers;

Enclosed cargo delivery trucks that meet the definition of a CMV;

Passenger vehicles (cars, SUV’s, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers;

Recreational vehicles/motorhomes;

School buses, commercial buses and motor coaches; and

motorcycles.

On roadways with Level 3 restrictions in place (I-99, I-80 from I-99 to the New Jersey border), no commercial vehicles are permitted EXCEPT loaded single trailers with chains or approved Alternate Traction Devices. Additionally, all school buses, commercial buses, motor coaches, motorcycles, RVs/motorhomes and passenger vehicles (cars, SUVs, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers are not permitted on affected roadways while restrictions are in place.

On roadways with Level 4 restrictions in place (I-81, 84 and 380 north of I-80), no commercial vehicles are permitted. Additionally, all school buses, commercial buses, motor coaches, motorcycles, RVs/motorhomes and passenger vehicles (cars, SUVs, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers are not permitted on affected roadways while restrictions are in place.

