PennDOT preparing for summer road paving on I-80 near Grove City

(WKBN) – If your summer traveling takes you into Pennsylvania on Interstate 80, be prepared for a big paving project east of Mercer County.

Engineers with the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation say a 6-mile stretch of I-80 — from near the county line with Mercer and Venango counties — is being repaved this summer.

Motorists will start seeing signs warning of the construction ahead around the Grove City area, with all traffic merging into one lane.

“It’s organized chaos. We’re trying to calm things down a little, keep people moving through the work zones so we don’t have the 10-mile long backups that we’ve seen on other Interstate 80 projects,” said PennDOT’s Blaise Bucha.

Engineers will be using what’s called a “single point merge strategy,” where drivers will take turns moving into one lane while continuing to move forward.

The project is expected to last all summer and finish in November.