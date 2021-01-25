PennDOT plans travel advisory, restrictions ahead of winter storm

PennDOT is advising motorists to avoid all unnecessary travel during the upcoming storm

HARRISBURG, Ohio (WYTV) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation plans to issue a travel advisory for many areas of the commonwealth.

PennDOT is advising motorists to avoid all unnecessary travel during the upcoming storm.

Beginning at 7 p.m. Monday, a Tier 1 restriction will be implemented on the following highways:

Interstate 70 in both directions from the Pennsylvania Turnpike (Interstate 76) to the Maryland state line

Pennsylvania Turnpike (Interstate 76) between the New Stanton and Breezewood interchanges

The entire length of Interstate 83 in both directions

The entire length of Interstate 99 in both directions.

At 10 p.m., a Tier 1 vehicle restriction will be implemented on Interstate 80 from Interstate 79 to Interstate 81.

Under Tier 1 restrictions, the following vehicles are not permitted on affected roadways:

Tractors without trailers

Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, open trailers or tank trailers

Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded tandem trailers

Enclosed cargo delivery trucks that meet the definition of a CMV

Passenger vehicles (cars, SUV’s, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers

Recreational vehicles/motorhomes

School buses, commercial buses and motor coaches not carrying chains or Alternate Traction Devices (ATD’s)

Motorcycles.

Also, speeds will be reduced to 45 miles per hour.