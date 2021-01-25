PennDOT plans travel advisory, restrictions ahead of winter storm

HARRISBURG, Ohio (WYTV) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation plans to issue a travel advisory for many areas of the commonwealth.
PennDOT is advising motorists to avoid all unnecessary travel during the upcoming storm.
Beginning at 7 p.m. Monday, a Tier 1 restriction will be implemented on the following highways:
- Interstate 70 in both directions from the Pennsylvania Turnpike (Interstate 76) to the Maryland state line
- Pennsylvania Turnpike (Interstate 76) between the New Stanton and Breezewood interchanges
- The entire length of Interstate 83 in both directions
- The entire length of Interstate 99 in both directions.
At 10 p.m., a Tier 1 vehicle restriction will be implemented on Interstate 80 from Interstate 79 to Interstate 81.
Under Tier 1 restrictions, the following vehicles are not permitted on affected roadways:
- Tractors without trailers
- Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, open trailers or tank trailers
- Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded tandem trailers
- Enclosed cargo delivery trucks that meet the definition of a CMV
- Passenger vehicles (cars, SUV’s, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers
- Recreational vehicles/motorhomes
- School buses, commercial buses and motor coaches not carrying chains or Alternate Traction Devices (ATD’s)
- Motorcycles.
Also, speeds will be reduced to 45 miles per hour.