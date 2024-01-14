(WKBN) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has issued a speed limit reduction in the Northwest Region of the state due to “the severity of the winter storm.”

A speed limit reduction of 45 mph with commercial vehicles in the right lane only is now in place on the following roadways:

I-79 from Exit 113 (Route 208/Route 258, Grove City) in Mercer County to the ending point in the City of Erie, Erie County.

I-80 from the Ohio state border in Mercer County to Exit 42 (Route 38, Emlenton) in Venango County.

I-86 from the I-90 interchange to the New York state border in Erie County.

I-90 from the Ohio state border to the New York state border in Erie County.

A release from PennDOT states “Although PennDOT crews are treating roadways, the department’s primary goal is to keep roads passable, not completely free of ice and snow. PennDOT will continue to treat roadways throughout the storm until precipitation stops and roads are clear.”

The speed limit reduction follows earlier travel restrictions placed on high-profile vehicles in both Ohio and Pennsylvania.

Drivers can check conditions on major roadways in Pennsylvania by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.