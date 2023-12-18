MERCER Pa. (WKBN) – As the Mahoning and Shenango Valleys are getting the first really widespread taste of winter, area road crews are crediting last year’s milder conditions by leaving them extra materials to help keep roads clear.

Crews with the Mahoning County Engineer spent the Monday morning finishing maintenance work on their trucks and equipment and were loading plows with salt to get ready for the snow to start falling later in the day.

“This afternoon, we will be getting trucks prepped and ready in the event we do get some sort of freeze. Not really sure yet what we are going to see, but we will be prepared,” said Mahoning County Engineer Pat Ginnetti.

WKBN First News is tracking changing weather conditions in Mercer County. Mercer County is under a Winter Weather Advisory until Tuesday morning.

PennDOT is closely monitoring the winter weather on Interstates like I-80, which are heavily traveled and are a priority.

Saxon Daugherty, with PennDOT District 1, advises motorists to “exit at the next safest opportunity and find a parking lot or somewhere off the roadway that is safer, and never get out of your vehicle for any reason.”

Mercer County has 35 plow trucks that are fully staffed and ready to go if the weather gets severe.

When traveling on bridges, or overpasses be extra cautious. If visibility is low and you need to pull off, do it safely. And. with last-minute holiday shopping in full swing, there are a lot of drivers on the roads. Remember, when you are behind other cars increase your following distance to make sure you have enough time to stop.

Ginnetti urges motorists to give plow drivers room to do their job.

“Try not to get too close to them because you are going to have a lot of material coming out of the trucks that could break windshields, different things like that if you get up to them. The rock salt is hard, and some of the departments do use some grit during some events to add some traction,” he said.