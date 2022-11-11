(WKBN) – Following Friday’s heavy rainfall, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is warning drivers of standing water on roads.

It takes just two feet of fast-moving water to float a car. Also, the road may not be intact under the water. So, PennDOT encourages drivers to never drive through flooded roadways.

Pennsylvania law also requires headlights to be on anytime a vehicle’s wipers are needed.

“It will help with visibility for everybody around because it can get pretty hard to see when some of those downpours hit. You can only see the car in front of you and that’s it,” said Saxon Daugherty, a PennDOT spokesperson.

Snow is also in the forecast this weekend. Daugherty says to be aware of black ice as wet roads may freeze over with the cooler temperatures