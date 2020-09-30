PennDOT extends expiration dates for Commercial Driver Licenses, Learner’s Permits

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) PennDOT announced Wednesday that the expiration dates for commercial driver licenses and commercial learner’s permits will be extended for residents of the Commonwealth in response to COVID-19 mitigation efforts across Pennsylvania, this according to a news release from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.
The dates will be effective September 30th.
- The date for a commercial learner’s permit scheduled to expire from March 16 through November 29th is extended through December 31st.
- The expiration date for commercial driver licenses scheduled to expire from March 16th through November 29th has been extended through December 31st.
- The expiration date of a Hazardous Materials Endorsement for an individual who is a Pennsylvania-licensed commercial driver’s license holder and who held a valid, unexpired Hazardous Materials Endorsements with a determination of no security threat on or after March 6, 2020 has been extended until October 29th.
According to PennDOT, expiration extension deadlines on non-commercial driver license, photo ID cards, learner’s permit and camera cards expired on August 31st.