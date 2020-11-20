PennDOT considering plans to raise fees to make up for fewer drivers

(WYTV) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is seeing the financial burden from people driving less because of the pandemic.
The state agency is about $8 billion in the red.
It has some ideas on how to recover, but wants to hear your feedback.
There are three plans PennDOT is considering:
- Spot tolling, in which drivers would be charged a fee at certain locations
- Charging a fee to drive in lanes that have fewer cars
- Adding fees to existing vehicle services
You can submit your comments and suggestions by emailing PennDOTPathways@pa.gov.
Right now, PennDOT gets its money from the gas tax.