PennDOT considering plans to raise fees to make up for fewer drivers

(WYTV) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is seeing the financial burden from people driving less because of the pandemic.

The state agency is about $8 billion in the red.

It has some ideas on how to recover, but wants to hear your feedback.

There are three plans PennDOT is considering:

  • Spot tolling, in which drivers would be charged a fee at certain locations
  • Charging a fee to drive in lanes that have fewer cars
  • Adding fees to existing vehicle services

You can submit your comments and suggestions by emailing PennDOTPathways@pa.gov.

Right now, PennDOT gets its money from the gas tax.

