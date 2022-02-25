MERCER, Ohio Pa. (WKBN)- Several roads in Mercer County are closed due to trees or utilities brought down by the winter weather.

The following roadways are closed to through traffic:

Route 62 – Closed from Dean Road to Booher Road/North Reeds Furnace Road in Sandy Lake Township;

Route 173 – Closed from Route 965 in Worth Township to McComb Road (Route 2009) in Sandy Lake Township;

McDowell Road/Schaller Road (Route 3041) – Closed from Hamburg Road (Route 4014) to Rutledge Road (Route 3022) in Delaware Township;

Baker Hill Road (Route 4024) – Closed from Route 58 to Hamburg Road (Route 4014) in Delaware Township; and

Glenn School (Route 1012) – Closed from Route 173 to Dean Road/Swamp Road in Sandy Lake Township.

The roadways are expected to reopen later today.

In addition, power outages were reported in Mercer County. As of 11 a.m. Friday, several hundred people were without service. Most customers will have service restored Friday, but it could longer for some. Outage information can be found on the FirstEnergy website.