PennDOT and ODOT on snowplow safety and winter weather prep

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – Mercer, Mahoning and Trumbull counties are already starting to prep the roads for the incoming weather, but snowplows are still going to be out until the storm passes to clear roadways.

Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT is reminding drivers to stay clear of plows when travel is necessary.

PennDOT manager of Mercer County Darrell Chapman said, “We are spreading material and snow is coming off the plow. Watch when you’re blowing your driveway that you’re not blowing it out into the roadway. Just use caution when you’re out. Expect the unexpected.”

If you see a plow on the roadways as you are traveling leave some room by allowing six car lengths between you and the plow, and move as far as you can from the center line when you are traveling opposite a snowplow. You also shouldn’t travel alongside a plow.

“Leave early enough to get to your destination. Allow us to be out on the roads. We will of course look at our interstates as top priority and then work our way down through,” Chapman said.

PennDOT has issued Tier 2 restrictions all interstates south of I-80 including the Pa. turnpike starting at the Ohio state line.

Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) has also begun the winter weather prep by treating the roads with salt brine before the snow hits the ground.

Justin Chesnic of ODOT District 11 said, “That helps the salt stick to the roadway. That way when the snow starts flying we have that salt down and can start working and reacting and keep those roads in a kind of wet condition.”

ODOT will have roughly 20 trucks in Mahoning County and up to 25 trucks in Trumbull County working to keep roadways cleared.



