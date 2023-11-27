SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – Penn State Shenango is growing. The student experience lets students have lower tuition and smaller class sizes. Shenango has 14 degree options and access to 275 majors.

“We had an 18% growth in enrollment this past year, which not a lot of college campuses can say. But I think for us, it’s creating a more robust student experience,” said Andy Puleo, director of Student Affairs.

The school is using GivingTuesday to raise money for starting another sports team — cross country. It sees the team as a good fit in a community that loves running and enjoys the local parks.

“Obviously, the community is big on running. We just had Thanksgiving, and the “Gobble Wobble” just ended. So, we’re really excited about the opportunity of adding that as our next co-curricular sports,” Puleo said.

Shenango has also started five sports teams since beginning an athletics department five years ago. Women’s volleyball, men’s and women’s basketball, plus golf and baseball which begins in the spring. Whether you’re a student or student-athlete, sports is a way to connect with school pride.

“Our fan base is really really strong here, I think, and we’re just trying to continue to grow that,” said Brandon Padgett, director of athletics.

The goal is to raise $25,000 to $30,000 to fund the program for two years.

Resuming athletics has given Shenango recognition, locally and in the region. Sports has become a new way for people to connect with the campus in Sharon.

“We’re really trying to one, grow our campus; but two, grow the impact that we can have on young men and women in this area, and on this committee as a whole,” Padgett said.

Penn State Shenango raised $50,000 in order to start the baseball team.

You can learn more about the cross-country program and how to donate online.