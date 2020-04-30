1  of  3
Penn State Shenango to hold virtual commencement

The ceremony will recognize undergraduate and graduate students

Credit: seb_ra/iStock/Getty Images Plus

SHARON, Pa. (WYTV) – Penn State Shenango will be holding a virtual commencement ceremony for graduates on May 9.

The ceremony will begin at 2 p.m. and will recognize undergraduate and graduate students.

After the commencement ceremony, graduates, friends and families will have access to a webpage featuring video remarks from Shenango Campus Director and Chief Academic Officer Dr. Jo Anne Carrick and student speaker Anthony Costa.

The virtual gathering for graduates will begin at 3 p.m. on Zoom.

“This virtual celebration is just one piece of how we plan to recognize our Class of 2020,” says Carrick. “Our 2020 graduates are invited to walk in an on-campus commencement ceremony and celebrate their accomplishments with our community, family, and friends at a later date.”

A cap and tassel will be mailed to all spring graduates.

The Class of 2020 is encouraged to tag Penn State Shenango on social media with photos of their caps, at-home celebrations, or selfies with these printable signs.

Viewers can watch the ceremony here.

