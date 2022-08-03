SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – At the Sharon City Council meeting Wednesday night, a representative from Penn State’s Shenango campus asked council for $500,000.

Campus leaders want to build an athletic facility for the new baseball team.

The complex could be shared with the city and Sharon City Schools for their student athletics.

Members of city council say they will have to weigh costs and benefits before making a decision on funding.

“A field that would be utilized for baseball. Collegiate baseball, high school baseball, all the way down to little league baseball, and also a possibility of softball,” said Jay Roberts, facilities supervisor for Penn State Shenango.

“We’re going to want to make sure that there’s availability for softball games and little league games and that type of recreation there,” said Bob Fiscus, city manager of Sharon.

Campus leaders would also ask Sharon City Schools for an additional $500,000. The school hasn’t finished estimating the costs but thinks it could be more than $2 million.

Residents at the meeting hearing the proposal had mixed feelings on earmarking half a million dollars for the college.