Penn State Shenango raises money for co-ed golf program

SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – Penn State Shenango is bringing back its co-ed golf team.

PSU Shenango is planning for the launch of the new team to be in fall 2022.

The campus participated in the Community Foundation of Pennsylvania and Eastern Ohio’s “PA-OH Gives” campaign Sunday.

Their participation allowed them to raise enough money to start the golf program. Athletic director Amanda Howett said the area has been very supportive.

“We’ve had an overwhelming amount of support. Whether that be financially, or you know, I’m getting text messages saying ‘Congratulations!’ It’s really exciting for not only our campus but the community as well,” Howett said.

Shenango’s athletics has been expanding rapidly since returning in 2017.

The school has a men’s and women’s basketball team and a women’s volleyball team. Golf will be the fourth team to join the list.

The team will use the Buhl Park golf course in Sharon as their practice facility.