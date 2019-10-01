Penn State Shenango helping hungry college students with food pantry on campus

A survey showed 25% of the student body was going hungry all day because they could not afford to buy food

SHARON, Pa. (WYTV) – A program to help hungry college students at one local campus is expanding.

The “Nittany Nook Food Pantry” was established earlier this year at Penn State Shenango in Sharon to offer lower-income students the chance to grab something to eat free-of-charge, no questions asked.

Recently, a third location was added to the campus library.

The idea came out of a survey on campus. It showed 25% of the student body was going hungry all day because they could not afford to buy food on their own.

“It was very shocking,” Robin Criswell said. “This isn’t just our campus, it’s all over the state of Pennsylvania, Ohio, over nationally. Any student. Like I said, 25% is the national average of some type of food insecurity on a daily basis.”

Food for the pantry was collected through donations by students and faculty.

A food drive will be held October 19 during a game with the campus girls volleyball team.