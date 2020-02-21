Penn Power provides safer alternative for nesting birds in Mercer County

It's part of ongoing efforts to protect Ospreys, who often nest on utility poles

MERCER COUNTY, Pa. (WYTV) – It may look like just another work order for an electric company, but what Penn Power was out doing Friday morning in Mercer County aims save lives.

It’s part of ongoing efforts to protect Ospreys.

These birds typically arrive in Pennsylvania in late March and return to the same nesting sites from the year before.

The problem is those nesting sites are utility poles.

Penn Power is installing nesting platforms next to those poles — a safer alternative for both birds and humans, says Amy Ruszala, a scientist with FirstEnergy.

“This actually will help us as well. The less outages we have, the better reliability we have and also the less calls we get, and it really helps the birds for the fact they could get electrocuted in the nest as well, so it benefits everyone,” Ruszala said.

The nesting platforms were made possible by a $5,000 grant by the FirstEnergy Foundation. It was awarded to the Erie Bird Observatory in the fall.