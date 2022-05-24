HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – Penn Power is working to restore power to customers following storms over the weekend.

More than 22,000 customers were impacted. About 1,600 are still without service.

Significant tree-related damage from high winds was the source of many of the outages. The wind brought down more than 60 spans of power lines and broke nearly 20 utility poles, according to Penn Power.

Service is expected to be restored to the majority of customers by late Wednesday night.

As crews repair local lines, damage to individual customer service wires may become apparent. If your neighbor’s power is on and yours is not, the issue may be isolated to your individual service. Customers are encouraged to report such problems at any time by calling 888-544-4877.