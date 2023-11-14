YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Youngstown State University junior Lizzie Saur has been named YSU’s Scholar Athlete.

Sauer is averaging a career-best 76.1 strokes per round this year and helped lead the Penguins golf team to four tournament victories this past fall.

“Yeah, I’m going to work really hard. I know this season was by far my best, but I have a lot of work to put in and I’m excited to see hopefully the results pay off, and I’ll be working with my swing coach back at home and coach Mike Rosen as well the rest of the team. So I’m excited to see what progress will make,” she said.