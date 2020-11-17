Penguin City Beer launching its own winter ale this week

The company said it continues to feel the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Penguin City Brewing Company will be launching its seasonal Penguin City Winter Warmer Ale this week.

The mahogany-colored, 7.5% ABV ale comes in a red and black buffalo check plaid design to give it a warm, holiday look.

“Due to a nationwide shortage on aluminum cans, we had to scramble and take what we could get, so half the batch will be packaged as 12 oz six-packs, while the other half will be 16 oz four-packs,” said Penguin City Beer co-owner Richard Bernacki.

Co-owner Aspasia Lyras-Bernacki said the company continues to feel the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“You don’t know what each week is going to bring. We are possibly on the verge of another shutdown and most of the bars halted ordering. It’s extremely difficult and stressful. Penguin City Beer is still operating with a skeleton crew and sales are not at 100%. Until we see the vaccine, I really don’t see sales going to where they were pre-pandemic.”

The new ale launches Friday and locations will be announced on social media.

They want to thank the community for supporting Penguin City Beer during this time.