Penguin City Beer has new tenant that exudes positivity

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Penguin City Beer has signed a tenant and partner at its new warehouse facility in downtown Youngstown.

Penguin City will be leasing to Youngstown’s Hannah Ferguson and her D.O.P.E. Cider House and Winery.

“This partnership with Hannah is a slam dunk. She told me she has been trying to find a place in

Youngstown for over three years for her own business. When I showed her the space, I knew she found her dream spot. Our facility is more than Penguin City Beer; we are a part of the community, and we want to show that working together and helping each other out will build us all up and make our city stronger,” said Aspasia Lyras-Bernacki, Co-Owner, Penguin City Beer

Ferguson was an assistant brewer at Modern Methods in Warren but is now on her own. She’s the only female black brewer in Ohio.

The D.O.P.E. brand stands for Dwelling on Positive Energy. Ferguson has experienced ups and downs

trying to get her business up and running. She got a break when she collaborated with Sundog Cellars in July of 2020 with DOPE cider, a blend of strawberry, coconut and pineapple with an 8% ABV.

Penguin City will be assisting Ferguson with her branding and distribution.

Both Penguin City and the winery plan to be open in the warehouse by late summer.