YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Penguin City Beer is making its next move.

The Valley brewery is expanding its market in Ohio. It just announced a new partnership with Heidelberg Distributing Company, which has locations in Youngstown, Cleveland, Columbus, Dayton and Cincinnati.

The deal goes into effect Jan. 23.

Beer from the warehouse in downtown Youngstown will now be available all over the state, as well as in Western Pennsylvania and Virginia.

“It’s the next move and the right move to make,” said Aspasia Lyras Bernacki, co-owner of Penguin City Berr. “We worked extremely hard self-distributing and learned a lot about this crucial part of the beer industry. We know it’s time for the next step in our journey.”

Heidelberg is one of the top beer distributors in Ohio and in the top 20 nationwide.

“We are excited to begin our partnership with Pengion Brewery and bring their great beers to the people of Youngstown and beyond,” said Paul Gause, general sales manager for Heidelberg Distributing Company.