Penguin City Beer becomes first locally brewed beer sold at Stambaugh Stadium

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – YSU announced on Friday that Penguin City Beer will be the first locally brewed beer featured at Stambaugh Stadium in the 2019 football season.

It will also be available in Beeghly Center during the 2019-2020 basketball season.

“This is a really exciting time for us,” said Penguin City Brewing Company co-owner Aspasia Lyras. “We have worked so hard to get to where we are and this milestone shows us how much Youngstown and the whole Mahoning Valley has accepted our beer and our company. We can’t thank them enough for all the support.”

According to a press release, Penguin City Brewing is also releasing Penguin City Beer in cans starting in August.

“We knew we wanted to move to cans eventually, and the partnership with YSU Athletics expedited the whole process,” said co-owner Richard Bernacki.

The can’s label design will pay tribute to YSU football.