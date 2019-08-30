Penguin City Beer adds hard seltzer to product line

The first flavor is peach and ginger, incorporating White House Fruit Farm peaches

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Penguin City Beer is starting a new venture and partnership — hard seltzer.

The hard seltzer is called Lost River. The first flavor is peach and ginger, incorporating White House Fruit Farm peaches.

The name comes from the water ride at Idora Park.

“I’m excited for our anniversary that we’re putting out this product, our second,” said Aspasia Lyras, co-owner of Penguin City Beer. “Just keep working with the community to build up this brand here in Youngstown, downtown, and be part of the revitalization of this town.”

The hard seltzer is going to be brewed with the same equipment as the beer.

You can get the first taste Friday at its anniversary party from 6 to 11 p.m. at Penguin City Brewing Company on Mahoning Avenue next to the B&O Station.

The company is also teaming up with Friends of the Mahoning River by donating $1 for every case sold.