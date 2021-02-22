Pedestrian seriously hurt in Weathersfield

It happened Wednesday, Feb. 17, on Deforest Road in Weathersfield

WEATHERSFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a pedestrian accident that resulted in a man being seriously hurt.

It happened Wednesday, Feb. 17, on Deforest Road in Weathersfield. Troopers say the victim suffered serious injuries.

A spokesperson for OSHP said charges against the driver are pending completion of lab results and impairment is suspected.

27 First News isn’t naming the driver since charges haven’t been filed yet, but according to a Weathersfield Township Police report, the driver pushed and kicked an officer and tried to kick out the back window of a police cruiser.