YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – More changes are on the way for downtown Youngstown.

According to a news release from January 4, the city plans to reconstruct the closed roadway section of Walnut Street between Commerce and Wood Streets with what’s called a “Step Street.”

A Step Street is a route fitted with steps for pedestrian traffic rather than paved for vehicle traffic.

Work on the Step Street is expected to begin this summer.