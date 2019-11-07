Pedestrian dies after accident in Warren Wednesday night

A pedestrian that was hit by an SUV in Warren Wednesday has died

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Police say the man hit by an SUV walking across the road Wednesday night has died.

The fatal accident was at a busy intersection in Warren — Highland Avenue and W. Market Street — where 10 lanes of traffic meet.

Dispatcher: “911, where is your emergency?”

Caller: “Yeah, we have an emergency over here. A man was hit. He’s laying in the middle of the road.”

A witness said the man was walking right through traffic when he was hit, the impact knocking him out of his shoes.

A man who saw the accident said the woman behind the wheel got out of her SUV to stay by the man and pray.

“The lady never stopped praying, the whole time. She didn’t care about her vehicle, didn’t care if it was her fault or not. All she cared about, the life of this guy,” said witness Marwan Alie.

The victim was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Police said the driver is cooperating.

The names of the driver and victim have not been released yet.

Police remind people who walk after dark to make themselves visible, now that it gets darker outside earlier.

“Look for the safest place to cross, always try to cross where there’s lights and once again, reflective material or clothing. Carry a flashlight, anything to make yourself visible because with these increasing hours of darkness, drivers just can’t see you,” said Warren Police Lt. Martin Gargas.

The accident remains under investigation.