Pedestrian killed in Howland Township crash

HOWLAND TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – A pedestrian was killed following a crash in Howland Township on Saturday morning.

It happened just before 6:30 a.m. on Elm Road south of Wilson Avenue.

According to Highway Patrol, a 63-year-old man from Cortland was driving southbound on Elm Road when he hit a pedestrian that was standing in the southbound lane.

The pedestrian died at the scene.

The name of the victim isn’t being released until next-of-kin are notified.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured.

Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

The traffic fatality makes 19 deaths in 17 crashes this year so far in Trumbull County.