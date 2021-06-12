Pedestrian killed in Columbiana County crash

HANOVER TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Lisbon post is investigating a fatal crash.

It happened on Friday night in Hanover Township.

According to a release from OSHP, a 2010 Chevrolet Impala was traveling north on state Route 9 just before 10 p.m. when it struck a woman standing in the road.

The county coroner pronounced her dead on the scene.

OSHP identified her as Nancy Altenhof, 75, of Salem.

No one in the car was hurt.

Charges are pending against the driver, according to Highway Patrol.

The crash is under investigation.