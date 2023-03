NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – A person was hit by a vehicle Friday crossing busy U.S. Route 422 in Niles.

It happened just before noon in front of the Mall View Plaza.

According to police, the person was crossing U.S. Route 422 between the Eastwood Mall and the plaza when they were hit by a vehicle.

The victim was taken to the hospital.

This report will be updated as new information becomes available.