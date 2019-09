A woman was injured after getting hit by a car Thursday in Howland Township

HOWLAND TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – A woman was injured after getting hit by a car Thursday in Howland Township.

The accident happened about 5:45 a.m. in the 2000 block of Larchmont Ave., between North River Road and Elm Road.

Police say the woman was dressed in black and was hit by a man who was on his way to work. Police said speed is not a factor in the incident.

The woman was taken to Trumbull Regional Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

The accident is under investigation.