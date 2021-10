WEST POINT (WKBN) – A 30-year-old woman was flown by a medical helicopter after being hit by a vehicle in Columbiana County.

The accident happened at about 9:30 a.m. Monday on Route 45 between West Point and Wellsville.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating.

The victim was flown to St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown.

This report will be updated as more information becomes available.